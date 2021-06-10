160 million children pushed into child labour; first increase in two decades: UN

NEW DELHI : The number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide—an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years—with millions more at risk due to the impacts of covid-19, a United Nations report has said.

The report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Unicef—titled Child Labour: Global estimates 2020, trends and the road forward—warns that progress to end child labour has stalled for the first time in 20 years, reversing the previous downward trend that saw child labour fall by 94 million between 2000 and 2016.

The Unicef, however, said that little evidence or data is available as yet for India, and that it is expected that covid-19 and subsequent economic distress will have increased the risk of child labour. The closure of 1.5 million schools due to the pandemic and lockdowns in India have impacted 247 million children enrolled in elementary and secondary schools, and added to the risk of them slipping into child labour and unsafe migration.

As per Census 2011, the total child population in India in the age group 5-14 years is 259.6 million with over 10 million (4% of total child population) being working, either as 'main worker’ or ‘marginal worker’. The Census data indicates decreased incidence of child labour in India by 2.6 million between 2001 and 2011. The data shows greater decline in rural than in urban areas. The increase in rural-to-urban migration is driving demand for child workers in urban areas.

“The pandemic has clearly emerged as a child rights crisis, aggravating the risk of child labour as many more families are likely to have fallen into extreme poverty. Children in poor and disadvantaged households in India are now at a greater risk of negative coping mechanisms such as dropping out of school and being forced into labour, marriage, and even falling victim to trafficking. We are also seeing children lose parents and caregivers to the virus—leaving them destitute, without parental care. These children are at extremely vulnerable to neglect, abuse and exploitation," Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, Unicef India Representative said.

“We must act fast to prevent the covid-19 pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children in India, especially those who are most vulnerable."

The report points to a significant rise in the number of children aged 5 to 11 years in child labour, who now account for just over half of the total global figure. The number of children aged 5 to 17 years in hazardous work—defined as work that is likely to harm their health, safety or morals—has risen by 6.5 million to 79 million since 2016.

In regions where there has been some headway since 2016, such as Asia and the Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean, covid-19 is endangering that progress, the report said.

The report warns that globally, 9 million additional children are at risk of being pushed into child labour by the end of 2022 as a result of the pandemic. A simulation model shows this number could rise to 46 million if they don’t have access to critical social protection coverage.

Additional economic shocks and school closures caused by covid-19 mean that children already in child labour may be working longer hours or under worsening conditions, while many more may be forced into the worst forms of child labour due to job and income losses among vulnerable families.

As per the key findings in the report, the agriculture sector accounts for 70% of children in child labour (112 million) followed by 20% in services (31.4 million) and 10% in industry (16.5 million).

“Inclusive social protection allows families to keep their children in school even in the face of economic hardship. Increased investment in rural development and decent work in agriculture is essential," said Guy Ryder, ILO director-general.

The report said that in sub-Saharan Africa, population growth, recurrent crises, extreme poverty, and inadequate social protection measures have led to an additional 16.6 million children in child labour over the past four years. The report said that nearly 28% of children aged 5 to 11 years and 35% of children aged 12 to 14 years in child labour are out of school.

Child labour is more prevalent among boys than girls at every age. When household chores performed for at least 21 hours per week are taken into account, the gender gap in child labour narrows, the report said. The prevalence of child labour in rural areas (14%) is close to three times higher than in urban areas (5%).

“We are losing ground in the fight against child labour, and the last year has not made that fight any easier," said Henrietta Fore, executive director Unicef. Now, well into a second year of global lockdowns, school closures, economic disruptions, and shrinking national budgets, families are forced to make heart-breaking choices," Fore said.

