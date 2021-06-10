160 million children pushed into child labour; first increase in two decades: UN

“The pandemic has clearly emerged as a child rights crisis, aggravating the risk of child labour as many more families are likely to have fallen into extreme poverty. Children in poor and disadvantaged households in India are now at a greater risk of negative coping mechanisms such as dropping out of school and being forced into labour, marriage, and even falling victim to trafficking. We are also seeing children lose parents and caregivers to the virus—leaving them destitute, without parental care. These children are at extremely vulnerable to neglect, abuse and exploitation," Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, Unicef India Representative said.