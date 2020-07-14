Home >News >India >1606 fresh covid cases takes Delhi tally to 115346. Death toll rises to 3446
1,606 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,15,346 (AP)
1,606 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,15,346 (AP)

1606 fresh covid cases takes Delhi tally to 115346. Death toll rises to 3446

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2020, 08:44 PM IST PTI

This is the fourth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000, number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 18,664, down from 19,017 the previous day

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 1,606 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.15 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,446, authorities said.

Thirty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

This is the fourth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000.

The number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 18,664, down from 19,017 the previous day. 

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,411 on Monday.

The bulletin on Tuesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,446 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,15,346.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
General View of National Green Tribunal in New Delhi (Photo: HT)

NGT directs Delhi govt to implement SOP to stop illegal water extraction

1 min read . 03:42 PM IST
Migrants from West Bengal (PTI)

COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal reaches 956; 1,435 fresh cases reported

1 min read . 13 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout