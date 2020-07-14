Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >1606 fresh covid cases takes Delhi tally to 115346. Death toll rises to 3446
1,606 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,15,346

1606 fresh covid cases takes Delhi tally to 115346. Death toll rises to 3446

1 min read . 08:44 PM IST PTI

This is the fourth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000, number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 18,664, down from 19,017 the previous day

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 1,606 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.15 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,446, authorities said.

Delhi recorded 1,606 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.15 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,446, authorities said.

Thirty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

Thirty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This is the fourth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000.

The number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 18,664, down from 19,017 the previous day. 

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,411 on Monday.

The bulletin on Tuesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,446 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,15,346.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated