1606 fresh covid cases takes Delhi tally to 115346. Death toll rises to 3446

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 1,606 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.15 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,446, authorities said.

Delhi recorded 1,606 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.15 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,446, authorities said.

Thirty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

Thirty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

This is the fourth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000.

The number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 18,664, down from 19,017 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,411 on Monday.

The bulletin on Tuesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,446 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,15,346.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.