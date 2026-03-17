161 Indian sailors repatriated from Gulf region in last 24 hrs; LPG tanker Nanda Devi arrives at Kundla port

A second Indian-flagged LPG tanker arrived in the country early Tuesday after safely crossing the conflict-affected Strait of Hormuz amid a cooking gas shortage triggered by the Middle East conflict.

The tanker Nanda Devi docked at Kandla port in Gujarat at about 2:30 am, according to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. A day earlier, the first vessel, Shivalik, had reached Mundra port in Gujarat.

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India currently relies on imports for about 88% of its crude oil, 50% of its natural gas, and 60% of its LPG requirements.

Authorities also continue working to secure the passage of 22 other Indian vessels still stranded in the region. "In the last 24 hours, 161 Indian sailors have been repatriated and brought back to India after signing off in the Gulf region, Sinha said, according to ANI.

The two vessels together are transporting around 92,712 tonnes of LPG, roughly equal to the country’s one-day cooking gas requirement. Sinha mentioned all Indian seafarers operating in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and no incidents involving Indian ships were reported over the past 24 hours.

He added that the two LPG carriers began their voyage on Friday and successfully exited the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday, raising the total number of Indian-flagged ships that have safely passed through the conflict-affected zone to four.

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At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels, carrying 611 crew members, remain in the western Gulf, while two ships remain on the eastern side.

Of the Indian-flagged ships still on the western side of the strait, six are LPG carriers, one is an LNG tanker, four are crude oil tankers, and one is transporting chemical cargo. In addition, there are three container vessels and two bulk carriers, along with one dredger, one empty vessel without cargo, and three ships undergoing routine maintenance in dry dock.

Among those in the east, the crude oil tanker Jag Laadki, which departed safely from the UAE’s Fujairah port despite an earlier attack on the terminal, is expected to arrive in India on Tuesday with around 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude. All 22 Indian crew members onboard are reported to be safe. Another tanker, Jag Prakash, carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, has also crossed the strait without incident and is currently heading towards Tanzania.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) is reportedly closely tracking the situation in coordination with ship owners, agencies, and Indian missions abroad.

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Sinha noted that India has around 3.18 lakh seafarers, with nearly 90 per cent working on foreign-flagged ships, reflecting their high level of expertise.

He added that to maintain smooth maritime operations, major Indian ports, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, are providing concessions on anchorage charges, berth hire, storage facilities, and temporary transshipment arrangements.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage linking the Persian Gulf to open seas, has effectively been closed amid escalating hostilities after the US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent retaliation.

When the conflict began, there were 28 Indian-flagged ships in the area, 24 positioned west of the strait and four on the eastern side.

Officials said Indian authorities are maintaining continuous coordination with all concerned stakeholders in the region to ensure the safe movement of the remaining vessels.

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Shipping Minister holds video interaction with crew members of two LPG tankers Meanwhile, Sinha stated that Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a video interaction with the crew members of the two LPG tankers. He further said that the purpose of the interaction was to express gratitude and commend the crew for their dedicated and commendable service.

Sonowal said, “Interacted with the brave crew of Indian-flagged LPG Carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi, after reaching Indian shores. Operating through the Persian Gulf and the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, their conduct underscores the importance of vigilance, coordination and responsibility in ensuring safe passage amid evolving global dynamics.”

Before the conflict erupted, more than half of India’s crude oil imports originated from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE, all of which depend on the Strait of Hormuz as a key shipping route. Around 85–95% of LPG supplies and roughly 30% of gas imports also passed through the strait.

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While disruptions in crude oil shipments have been partly mitigated by sourcing from alternative regions like Russia, West Africa, the United States, and Latin America, supplies of gas and LPG to industrial and commercial consumers have been reduced.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X