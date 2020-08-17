161 more discharged from Delhi's largest COVID care centre

NEW DELHI : A total of 161 people were discharged on Monday from the ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID care centre in the national capital after they recovered from coronavirus, officials said.

The patients who got well and were allowed to go home included 39 women, they said.

"Till now, 1,515 COVID-19 positive patients have been admitted to this centre out of which 1,127 patients have been successfully treated by the team of ITBP doctors and paramedical staff. 161 people were discharged on Monday," an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said.

ITBP Additional Director General (ADG) Amrit Mohan Prasad and other senior officials sent off the recovered patients after presenting them a rose bud and a health certificate each, he said.

The centre, with a strength of over 10,000 beds, started functioning in the national capital from July 5 at the Radha Soami Beas in the Chhattarpur area of Delhi.

The facility has two segments -- a COVID care centre (CCC) where asymptomatic positive cases are treated and a dedicated COVID healthcare centre (DCHC).

As per the scheme, the CCC will have 90 per cent beds while DCHC will have the rest 10 per cent beds and the latter segment will also have oxygen support system.

The border guarding force is the nodal agency for running the centre after being directed for the same by the Union Home Ministry.

A team of over 1,000 doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of the ITBP and other paramilitary forces have been earmarked to work at the facility.

The total bed capacity can be ramped up to 10,200 at this centre which is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields combined -- and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

Officials have said this is the largest COVID-19 care centre in the country.

The south Delhi district administration is providing administrative support to the centre apart from the volunteers of the Radha Soami Beas.

