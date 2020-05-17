161 new coronavirus cases reported in Bihar as of 8:00 AM - May 17

BIHAR : 161 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 17 in Bihar, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bihar to 1,179. Among the total people infected as on date, 453 have recovered and 7 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 113 of the total 1179 cases reported in the state. Siwan had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 29 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 14 districts in Bihar have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Bihar's 1,179 cases put it at number 12 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 30706, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.