162 Covid vaccination sites identified in 30 Odisha districts
162 Covid vaccination sites identified in 30 Odisha districts

Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 06:22 AM IST

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that the state has made extensive arrangements for a mega vaccination drive for COVID-19, starting from January 16, in all the 162 identified sites.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that the state has made extensive arrangements for a mega vaccination drive for COVID-19, starting from January 16, in all the 162 identified sites.

Patnaik said, "162 vaccination sites have been identified across districts and necessary infrastructure has been established for this purpose."

Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said the vaccination drive will be held in all the 30 districts.

The drive will be conducted at medical colleges, government and private hospitals, community health centres and public health centres, he said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government's Technical Adviser Prof Jayant Panda said the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people aged above 18 years.

"The vaccines are also helpful against the UK strain of the virus. It will take two months to complete the first phase of vaccination which will be done free of cost," Prof Panda said.

COVID-19 positive patients are advised to take the vaccine shot only after completion of isolation period while the people who have been cured of the disease, are also advised to get vaccinated, he said.

Replying a question, Panda said that pregnant women are vulnerable to infection, but they should take vaccine only after consultation with doctors.

