Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >162 Covid vaccination sites identified in 30 Odisha districts
162 Covid vaccination sites identified in 30 Odisha districts

162 Covid vaccination sites identified in 30 Odisha districts

1 min read . 06:22 AM IST PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that the state has made extensive arrangements for a mega vaccination drive for COVID-19, starting from January 16, in all the 162 identified sites.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that the state has made extensive arrangements for a mega vaccination drive for COVID-19, starting from January 16, in all the 162 identified sites.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that the state has made extensive arrangements for a mega vaccination drive for COVID-19, starting from January 16, in all the 162 identified sites.

Patnaik said, "162 vaccination sites have been identified across districts and necessary infrastructure has been established for this purpose."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'America United' to be Joe Biden's inaugural theme on January 20

1 min read . 07:09 AM IST

1.4 lakh vacancies in Indian Railways to be filled soon: Railway Board chairman

1 min read . 06:55 AM IST

Covishield: Serum's first vaccine consignments to reach 13 locations today

1 min read . 06:51 AM IST

In a first, 2 Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 06:32 AM IST

Patnaik said, "162 vaccination sites have been identified across districts and necessary infrastructure has been established for this purpose."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'America United' to be Joe Biden's inaugural theme on January 20

1 min read . 07:09 AM IST

1.4 lakh vacancies in Indian Railways to be filled soon: Railway Board chairman

1 min read . 06:55 AM IST

Covishield: Serum's first vaccine consignments to reach 13 locations today

1 min read . 06:51 AM IST

In a first, 2 Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 06:32 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India

Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said the vaccination drive will be held in all the 30 districts.

The drive will be conducted at medical colleges, government and private hospitals, community health centres and public health centres, he said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government's Technical Adviser Prof Jayant Panda said the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people aged above 18 years.

"The vaccines are also helpful against the UK strain of the virus. It will take two months to complete the first phase of vaccination which will be done free of cost," Prof Panda said.

COVID-19 positive patients are advised to take the vaccine shot only after completion of isolation period while the people who have been cured of the disease, are also advised to get vaccinated, he said.

Replying a question, Panda said that pregnant women are vulnerable to infection, but they should take vaccine only after consultation with doctors.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.