1.63 million members added to EPFO in May2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 12:52 AM IST
The latest data also reveals that 3,673 establishments extended social security cover of EPFO to their employees during the month
New Delhi: New formal sector workers added under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) fell to about 1.63 million in May, down from 1.72 million recorded during the previous months, according to the latest payroll data released by the government.
