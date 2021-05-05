16.5 lakh vials of Remdesivir allocated to states between May 3-May 9: Centre

By May 1, 2021, as many as 78 actions have been taken all over India, in coordination with SDCs, local police, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) etc. for hoarding, overcharging, black marketing, and arrests were made/ cases were registered. Seizures of drugs, vehicles, empty vials (meant probably for making spurious drugs) and cash were made. In one case in Chandigarh, Remdesivir vials to the tune of 3000 units were recovered.