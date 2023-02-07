16.73 lakh hybrid or electric vehicles currently in use in India: Govt
- Maharashtra tops the list with a total 296,186 vehicles followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with 203,592 and 169,006, respectively
NEW DELHI : The Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar said on Tuesday said that 16,73,115 hybrid or electric vehicles are currently in use in the country.
