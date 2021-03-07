OPEN APP
Home >News >India >168 Rohingyas living illegally in Jammu sent to jail

JAMMU : Authorities here have sent 168 Rohingyas to jail after they were found living illegally in the city, officials said on Sunday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday had began a drive to collect biometric and other details of Rohingyas staying here. The drive is part of an exercise to trace foreigners living in the city without valid documents.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker (R) collects a nasal swab sample from a boy to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Amritsar.

6 states including Maharashtra, Kerala continue to see rise in daily Covid cases

1 min read . 12:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: An elderly citizen being administered the COVID-19 vaccine, during the second phase of the countrywide inoculation drive in Bengaluru, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI03_06_2021_000126B)

Karnataka to have 3,000 vaccination centres from tomorrow: Health minister

2 min read . 12:15 PM IST
Trade was also high due to a recovery in production and consumption in major economies such as Europe and the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as improvements in domestic consumption.

China exports spike to highest in decades after Covid-19 hit

1 min read . 12:11 PM IST
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the maximum decline in active cases in the past month.

Pandemic fatigue, lack of fear behind Maharashtra Covid-19 surge: Govt

1 min read . 12:08 PM IST

"At least 168 illegal immigrant Rohingyas have been sent to Hiranagar jail," a senior police officer told PTI.

The verification process of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar was carried out at the MAM Stadium here amid high security, the officials said, adding further verification of the foreigners is going on, they added.

Under the drive on Saturday, biometric and other details, such as place of stay, of Ronhingyas were collected, the officials said.

The Rohingyas are a Bengali-dialect speaking Muslim minority in Myanmar. Following persecution in their country, many of them entered India illegally through Bangladesh and took shelter in Jammu and other parts of India.

Many political parties and social organisations in Jammu had urged the Centre to take immediate steps for the deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, alleging that their presence is a "conspiracy to alter the demographic character" in the region and a "threat to the peace".

More than 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu and Samba districts, where their population has increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016, according to government data.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout