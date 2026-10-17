17 dead in Kolkata Durga puja stampede: PM Modi announces ex gratia, Amit Shah to visit hospital; check top updates here

A stampede-like situation erupted at North Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga puja pandal on Saturday evening during rain. At least 17 people have died, including one child, while 25 others were injured as per the latest update. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh after 17 dead in Kolkata pandal PM Modi shared on X, "The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," it further added.

CM Suvendu Adhikari reaches hospital Meanwhile, Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari visited the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital where the injured were taken. Adhikari shared that one remains in a critical condition.

"Seventeen people were brought dead to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, while 25 others are injured," Adhikari said, as per PTI.

How did the stampede happen Adhikari said that an announcement by the organisers of the Durga puja community of Chittaranjan Avenue led to a rush among the visitors, prompting the "painful incident".

As it began raining in parts of North Kolkata on Saturday evening, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed in, causing the stampede as many fell on the path, said a police officer to the news agency.

Amit Shah postpones programmes Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently in the city, has postponed scheduled programmes to visit the victims in the hospital.

Shah wrote on X, "I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. The administration is making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for the injured."

"I am postponing all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly," he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Chorbagan stampede Highlights: At least 17 dead in Chorbagan crush

President Droupadi Murmu extends condolences President Droupadi Murmu also shared in a post, “The news of the deaths of people in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured.”