17 NCPI MPs to join BJP soon? Samik Bhattacharya reacts to claim by rebel TMC leader Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia

On Monday the rebel TMC leader and Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia made claims about the Nationalist Citizens Party of India MPs who would be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to him, 17 of the 20 NCPI MPs would be joining the BJP either before or after Durga Puja in October. However, BJP has strongly dismissed the allegations as state chief Samik Bhattacharya said that the party would not take anyone in just because of their willingness.

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What did Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia say Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said that the primary plan was to join BJP directly after the end of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule in the state. However, it couldn't happen, and hence, "arrangement was made for us to join the NCPI," he added, reported PTI. He said that since

17 MPs had decided to join the BJP together, they would not be disqualified under the anti-defection law.

“We are 17 MPs going to the BJP together. Since more than two-thirds of the 20 members will be moving, the anti-defection law will not apply to us,” Basunia told PTI.

Basunia also stated that Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahaman and Yusuf Pathan continue to support the NDA. However, they would not join the BJP officially because of the political and administrative-related dynamics in their constituencies.

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“They will support the NDA, and may be given important responsibilities or portfolios,” Basunia said.

Also Read | 20 TMC rebel MPs get Lok Sabha notices over anti-defection pleas

Controversy explained Out of the 27 TMC Lok Sabha MPs, 20 have joined the lesser-known party NCPI, extending support to the BJP after Mamata Banerjee's defeat in the assembly polls this year.

Earlier, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee moved to the Supreme Court, seeking disqualification of the MPs. An application was submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as well in this matter.

Notices were issued to these MPs.

The legal status of the political group remains contested. Lok Sabha records continue to list the 20 MPs as TMC members. Their claim for separate recognition as a part of NCPI has not been settled.

NCPI MPs react Reacting to the claims, Abu Taher Khan said that Basunia had no right to speak for the MPs in question.

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Rejecting Basunia's claim, Khan said, "We will not go to the BJP. We will not go to the NDA. This is clear."

Basunia said that they didn't know about the NCPI until they were told. “Now, 17 NCPI MPs [members of Parliament] will join the BJP,” said Basunia, adding. “I have to follow what the others do.”

Meanwhile, Shatabdi Roy who is one of the NCPI lawmakers, who represents Birbhum, said she had now knowledge of Basunia's statement. “I am not aware of any such decision being made," Roy said.

Arup Chakraborty, NCPI’s Bankura MP, added, “I am not aware of any decision to join the BJP. I have to follow the others.” Mitali Bag and Kalipada Soren, two other NCPI MPs, also denied knowing anything, as per Basunia's claims.

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What did BJP say However, state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya said, “Anybody may want to join the BJP. But whether they will be accepted or not is a decision made at our highest level."

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



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India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home 17 NCPI MPs to join BJP soon? Samik Bhattacharya reacts to claim by rebel TMC leader Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia