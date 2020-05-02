Hyderabad continued to remain a coronavirus (covid-19) hotspot, as 17 new cases were reported in Telangana on Saturday, of which 15 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alone. As of now, the total covid-19 cases in Telangana stand at 1061.

Moreover, it also came to light on Saturday that the district medical health officer (DMHO) of Nizamabad district in the state has received a complaint of discrimination by private hospitals against people belonging to a certain community. Following that, a circular was issued by the DMHO (marked to the district collector and others), stating that some private hospitals “are not examining" patients from a particular religion and causing them inconvenience.

The complaint is believed to be discrimination faced by Muslims, who in Hyderabad have also complained about being targeted on the basis of religion by police over other issues. The DMHO in the circular also directed all private medical care establishments to examine people of all religions and communities who come for treatment, and warned that action would be taken against if there is any such complaint.

Of the 17 new cases detected in Telangana on Saturday, the other two were reported from Ranga Reddy district. On the same day, 35 people were also discharged from hospitals post treatment, taking the total number of discharged persons in the state to 499. According to a media bulletin, as of now, there are a total of 533 active covid-19 cases in the state.

Moreover, out of the 33 districts in Telangana, 16 have not reported any new cases in the last 14 days, while Warangal (rural), Wanaparthy ad Yadadri districts have not reported any covid-19 cases till date. Anyone in the state in need to information on the virus may call 104 and any citizen who is in need of mental health counselling services may call 108.

While the intensity of new cases in the state have been around 20 per day over the last week or so, Hyderabad has been most affected, and has several containment zones in and around the city, wherever cases have been detected.

Share Via