What India’s super-rich are spending on
Nearly twice as many Indians with a net worth of more than $30 million invested in property and luxury collectibles last year, including wine and rare whisky
New Delhi: India's booming economy has fuelled a surge in investments in expensive watches, art and other luxury collectibles among the country’s super-rich. Opulent symbols of wealth such as Rolex watches and MF Husain artworks offer the ultra-rich not only status but also potentially lucrative returns. For India’s 1%, who account for 40% of the country’s wealth, rare timepieces and exquisite artworks offer ways to diversify their portfolios.