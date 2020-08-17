17 prisoners in Dhanbad Divisional Jail test positive for COVID-19

DHANBAD : As many as 17 inmates of Dhanbad Divisional Jail in Jharkhand have tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

As many as 17 inmates of Dhanbad Divisional Jail in Jharkhand have tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dhanbad Raj Maheswaram said, rapid antigen tests were conducted on 76 prisoners on Sunday and 17 results came out positive.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dhanbad Raj Maheswaram said, rapid antigen tests were conducted on 76 prisoners on Sunday and 17 results came out positive. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"The infected inmates have been isolated. Doctors are monitoring their condition," Maheswaram said.

There are total 935 prisoners in the jail as on date.

Earlier, many inmates in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, Godda District Jail and Dumka Central Jail in the state had tested positive for COVID-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics CoronavirusDhanbadJharkhand