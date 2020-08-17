17 prisoners in Dhanbad Divisional Jail test positive for COVID-19

17 prisoners in Dhanbad Divisional Jail test positive for COVID-191 min read . 06:20 PM IST
- Dhanbad Divisional Jail in Jharkhand witnessed a spike of 17 more Covid-19 cases in its premises
- There are total 935 prisoners in the jail as of now
DHANBAD : As many as 17 inmates of Dhanbad Divisional Jail in Jharkhand have tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.
Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dhanbad Raj Maheswaram said, rapid antigen tests were conducted on 76 prisoners on Sunday and 17 results came out positive.
"The infected inmates have been isolated. Doctors are monitoring their condition," Maheswaram said.
There are total 935 prisoners in the jail as on date.
Earlier, many inmates in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, Godda District Jail and Dumka Central Jail in the state had tested positive for COVID-19.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
