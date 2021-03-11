Seventeen states have successfully operationalised the 'One Nation One Ration Card system' with Uttarakhand being the latest State to complete the reform.

States completing One Nation One Ration Card system reform are eligible for additional borrowing of 0.25 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Accordingly, these States have been granted additional borrowing permission of ₹37,600 crore by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

List of 17 states that have implemented one nation one ration card system

Andhra Pradesh

Goa

Gujarat

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Karnataka

Kerala

Madhya Pradesh

Manipur

Odisha

Punjab

Rajasthan

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Tripura

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

What is One Nation One Ration Card System?

One Nation One Ration Card System is an important citizen-centric reform. Its implementation ensures the availability of ration to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes, especially the migrant workers and their families, at any Fair Price Shop (FPS) across the country.

The reform especially empowers the migratory population mostly labourers, daily wagers, urban poor like rag pickers, street dwellers, temporary workers in organised and unorganised sectors, domestic workers etc, who frequently change their place of dwelling to be self-reliant in food security. This technology-driven reform enables the migrant beneficiaries to get their entitled quota of food grains from any electronic point of sale (e-PoS) enabled fair Price Shops of their choice anywhere in the country.

The reform also enables the states to better targeting beneficiaries, elimination bogus/ duplicate/ineligible cardholders resulting in enhanced welfare. Further, to ensure seamless inter-state portability of a ration card, Aadhar seeding of all ration cards as well as biometric authentication of beneficiaries through automation of all Fair Price Shops (FPSs) with the installation of electronic point of sale (e-PoS) devices are essential.

The additional borrowing limit of 0.25 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is allowed to the States only on completion of 1) Aadhar Seeding of all the ration cards and beneficiaries in the State 2) Automation of all the FPSs in the State.

To meet multiple challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government of India had on 17 May 2020 enhanced the borrowing limit of the states by 2 per cent of their GSDP. Half of this special dispensation i.e. 1 per cent of GSDP was linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the states.

The four citizen-centric areas for reforms identified by the Department of Expenditure were (a) Implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System, (b) Ease of doing business reform, (c) Urban Local body/ utility reforms and (d) Power Sector reforms.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via