17 states implement one nation one ration card system

Seventeen states have successfully operationalised “ One Nation One Ration Card system" so far with Uttarakhand being the latest state to complete the reform making these states eligible to jointly borrow Rs. 37,600 crore from the market, the Union finance ministry said on Thursday.

The states that are yet to implement the scheme include Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and West Bengal.

The reform is part of the scheme that allows states to borrow an additional amount of up to 2% of their respective gross state domestic product (GSDP) to deal with the challenges caused by the coronavirus outbreak in mobilising financial resources for FY21.

In May last year, the Centre raised the borrowing limits for states from 3% to 5% of GSDP for the current fiscal year, subject to the implementation of the public distribution reform. The move will allow states to get fiscal headroom of ₹4.28 trillion. The decision was taken when state governments were struggling with cash flows as economic activity came to a near standstill following the nationwide lockdown implemented to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Out of the 200 basis points (bps) increase in borrowing limits, 50 bps was unconditional, 100 basis points were divided into four tranches, with each tranche linked to clearly specified, measurable and feasible reforms actions, including universalization of the one nation one ration card system, ease of doing business, power distribution, and urban local body revenues. The remaining 50 bps will be allowed if the milestones were achieved in at least three of the four reforms areas. However, the last precondition for borrowing the additional 50 bps was later withdrawn as part of the offer by the Centre to states to meet the pending goods and services tax (GST) compensation shortfall.

The 'One Nation One Ration Card' system is aimed to ensure that beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes, especially migrant workers and their families, get ration from any fair price shop across the country.

The reform especially empowers the migratory population mostly labourers, daily wagers, urban poor like rag pickers, street dwellers, temporary workers in organised and unorganised sectors, domestic workers etc, who frequently change their place of dwelling to be self reliant in food security. This technology driven reform enables the migrant beneficiaries to get their entitled quota of food grains from any electronic point of sale (e-PoS) enabled fair price shops of their choice anywhere in the country. For this, the reform conditions stipulated are Aadhaar seeding of all ration cards, biometric authentification of beneficiaries and automation of all the fair price shops in the State.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via