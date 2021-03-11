17 states implement one nation one ration card system

Out of the 200 basis points (bps) increase in borrowing limits, 50 bps was unconditional, 100 basis points were divided into four tranches, with each tranche linked to clearly specified, measurable and feasible reforms actions, including universalization of the one nation one ration card system, ease of doing business, power distribution, and urban local body revenues. The remaining 50 bps will be allowed if the milestones were achieved in at least three of the four reforms areas. However, the last precondition for borrowing the additional 50 bps was later withdrawn as part of the offer by the Centre to states to meet the pending goods and services tax (GST) compensation shortfall.