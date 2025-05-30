17 women cadets pass out from NDA alongside 322 male counterparts, receive JNU degrees

The first batch of 17 women cadets graduated alongside 322 male counterparts from the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday, 29 May.

According to the details, the cadets of the first co-ed batch went past ‘Antim Pag’ at the Khetrpal Parade Ground of the tri-service training academy in Khadakwasla, marking their passing out ceremony.

Hindustan Times reported that academy cadet captain, Udayveer Negi, commanded the parade of the 148th course, with former army chief and current governor of Mizoram, General VK Singh, as the reviewing officer of the Passing Out Parade.

“This marks a historic milestone in our collective journey towards greater inclusivity and empowerment,” Hindustan Times quoted Gen Singh as saying.

He referred to the young women as “Nari Shakti” and said that they embody “not just women’s development but women-led development”.

Degrees from JNU: This year, 339 cadets, including 17 women, were awarded their degrees and course completion certificates from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Among the passing out cadets were 84 in the Science stream, 85 in Computer Science, and 59 in the Arts stream. All were awarded JNU degrees. Meanwhile, 111 Navy and Air Force cadets from the BTech stream received three-year course completion certificates.

However, all the Naval and Air Force cadets from the BTech stream will be conferred their degrees after they complete a year’s training at their respective pre-commissioning training academies, the Indian Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy (AFA), respectively.

Streamwise, Cadet Lucky Kumar placed first in science, while battalion Cadet Captain Prince Kumar Singh Kushwah placed first in Computer Science. Division Cadet Captain Shreeti Daksh placed first in the Arts stream, and Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi placed first in the BTech stream.

About NDA: At the National Defence Academy, cadets are trained for India's tri-service—Army, Navy, and Air Force—for three years. All the cadets are trained together.

The course curriculum includes academic subjects, physical fitness, and leadership development, which are designed to prepare cadets for the demands of military life.

Soon after the cadets complete the NDA course, they are sent to their respective service academies—IMA for the Army, INA for the Navy, and AFA for the Air Force—to further train and be pre-commissioned.

NDA eligibility: A candidate applying for NDA should be unmarried males and females who have completed their Class 12 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the NDA exam. Apart from this, specific age and physical standards are also there that candidates have to meet.