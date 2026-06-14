170 farmers to board Noida airport’s inaugural flight as operations begin June 15

Commercial flight services from Noida International Airport in Jewar are set to begin on June 15, officials announced on Saturday. To mark the occasion, 170 farmers and agricultural workers from the Jewar area, including 20 women, will travel on the airport’s inaugural flight as a gesture of appreciation to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the region’s development, PTI reported.

Advertisement

The delegation, led by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, will fly to Lucknow, where they are scheduled to meet the Chief Minister.

“This is not merely an air journey. It is a flight of recognition of the dignity of the nation's food providers,” Singh said.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

According to the state government, domestic carrier IndiGo will first launch services from the newly developed facility. A statement said the inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, at 7:05 am and arrive at the Jewar airport at 8:05 am on June 15.

Officials said the airport's first phase is complete, with a capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually. The facility includes a runway, an integrated terminal building and an air traffic control tower.

Also Read | Noida airport to charge 4x higher user development fees than Delhi’s IGI airport

The airport received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on March 6, 2026.

PTI reported, citing officials, that following the inaugural flight, the airport’s first scheduled commercial service will operate to Bengaluru.

Located in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district within the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, Noida International Airport is regarded as one of the Uttar Pradesh government’s key infrastructure initiatives.

Advertisement

Authorities believe the airport will further enhance the state’s role as a major centre for aviation, logistics, and regional connectivity.

Developed over approximately 1,334 hectares, the project is planned in four phases. According to official projections, the airport's annual passenger handling capacity is expected to increase to 30 million by 2031, 50 million by 2036 and 70 million by 2040.

PTI reported, citing officials, that the final expansion plan envisions five runways and a total annual capacity of 225 million passengers, placing it among the world's largest airports.

The airport is expected to serve travellers from western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

IndiGo plans to connect the facility in phases with more than 16 destinations, including Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Srinagar and Pantnagar.

Advertisement

The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.

The state government estimates that the project will generate around one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities and attract substantial investments in industrial, logistics, warehousing, hospitality and allied sectors in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home 170 farmers to board Noida airport’s inaugural flight as operations begin June 15