1,710 doses of Covid-19 vaccine stolen from civil hospital in Haryana
1270 of Covishield and 440 of Covaxin have been stolen from PPC centre
As many as 1,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were stolen from the PPC centre at Civil Hospital in Haryana's Jind district, officials told ANI on Thursday.
"1270 of Covishield and 440 of Covaxin have been stolen from PPC centre. Some important files have also been stolen," said an official from the centre.
Centre's incharge said, "I'll also check our main store that keeps supply for the entire district. I'll also inform officials."
He further said that police inquiry has been initiated and proper inquiry will be done.
Haryana on Wednesday reported 9,623 new cases and 45 deaths in last 24 hours.
