174 new coronavirus cases in Goa, count reaches 4,350

PANAJI : 174 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in Goa and one patient died at the state's dedicated COVID-19 hospital on Thursday, said a state health department official.

The coronavirus case count in the coastal state is now 4,350.

With the death of a 71-year-old man at ESI Hospital in Margao, COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 29, the official said.

114 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the recoveries to 2,655.

Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,350, new cases 174, deaths 29, discharged 2,655, active cases 1,666, samples tested till date: 1,17,321.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

