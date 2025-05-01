17-year-old girl gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar, 9 held

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by nine youths behind a wedding venue in a village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the survivor had gone to attend friend's wedding ceremony, Circle Inspector Bhupesh Kumar said.

The minor had gone to a field late at night behind the wedding venue for when the accused grabbed her, took her to a secluded place and gang-raped her, the CI said.

She told her family about the incident and they filed a case against the nine accused on Wednesday morning. Based on her complaint, a case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, CI added.

Police have detained all the accused and are further investigating the matter. Some of the accused were known to the survivor, he said.