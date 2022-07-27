17-year-old student found dead in Tamil Nadu; 4th such incident in two weeks

17-year-old student found dead in Tamil Nadu; 4th such incident in two weeks2 min read . 10:53 AM IST
A 17-year-old student hanged herself at her home in Ayyampatti village in Tamil Nadu on 26 July.
This incident is fourth such incident in a month where a student was found dead.
A case has been registered in this regard and the police investigating the case, Virudhunagar district SP told news agency ANI.
Earlier, a class 12 girl was found dead at her home in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. The girl allegedly died by hanging at Virudhachalam in the Cuddalore district. A case of suspicious death has been registered by the police and investigation is underway.
In the second incident in the state was a Class 12 girl who reportedly died by suicide in Tiruvallur district in her hostel room attached to a government-aided school.
Earlier, a 16-year-old girl reportedly died in her hostel premises of a private school in Kallakurichi. The girl's parents suspected foul play while police said she died by suicide. The death of the girl led to violence and vandalism at a school in Kallakurichi on July 17. It sparked violent protests in the district, prompting the Salem police to deploy heavy security around the school and other areas. Section 144 had to be imposed in several areas. She was allegedly tortured by a teacher, as stated in the girl's suicide note.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on 26 July said that he was pained by the recent incidents of suicides by students and added that he believes educational institutes should also provide youth life skills to tackle "obstacles bravely".
While attending a college event, MK Stalin said, "Recent incidents in Tamil Nadu are giving me pain. Education Institutions Management should think of Education as a service and not a business."
He also added that colleges and varsities should equip their students with confidence and courage to take on challenges.
"Students are coming to Educational Institutions only to get degrees. Education institutions should give self-confidence, courage, and power to students to manage all situations under any circumstances. Tamil Nadu students have to face their obstacles bravely," he added.
Apart from this, the CM also focused on the sexual abuse aspect.
"We won't just sit and see sexual abuse or harassment. We will take strong steps toward sexual harassment accused and they will be brought before the law," he added.
The chief minister also urged students to shun suicidal thoughts no matter how hard the situation. "Under any circumstances, students should never have suicidal thoughts. Revive the thought (process) to achieve more," he added.
(With inputs from agencies)
