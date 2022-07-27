17-year-old student found dead in Tamil Nadu; 4th such incident in two weeks

Earlier, a 16-year-old girl reportedly died in her hostel premises of a private school in Kallakurichi. The girl's parents suspected foul play while police said she died by suicide. The death of the girl led to violence and vandalism at a school in Kallakurichi on July 17. It sparked violent protests in the district, prompting the Salem police to deploy heavy security around the school and other areas. Section 144 had to be imposed in several areas. She was allegedly tortured by a teacher, as stated in the girl's suicide note.

