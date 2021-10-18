17-yr-old moves court seeking permission to donate part of liver to father

"Petitioner has a reasonable maturity level and exposure to understand the situation. Petitioner has voluntarily opted to donate his part of Liver to his ailing father who is the sole earning member of the family. It is also a matter of fact that no other option is available with the family of the petitioner to have another donor and especially in the circumstances that the father of the petitioner is terminally ill and there is no considerable time left with the petitioner," the plea said.