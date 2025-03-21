18 BJP MLAs suspended from Karnataka Assembly for six months after ruckus over ‘honeytrap’ scandal

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Friday suspended 18 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from the assembly for creating a ruckus and disrupting the proceedings over the ‘honey-trap’ scandal.

Doddanagouda Patil, Ashwath Narayan and Munirathna are among 18 BJP MLAs suspended for ‘disrespecting’ the Chair.

Demanding an answer from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before he responded to the debate on the 2025–26 State Budget, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar raised the issue of the “honey-trap controversy” involving politicians.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) demanded a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge into the alleged ‘honey-trap’ attempt involving a minister and other politicians.

Later, the BJP MLAs entered the Well of the House and threw papers in front of the Speaker's chair.

Justifying the suspension of BJP MLAs, Karnataka Minister MB Patil said, “Totally unbecoming of Members to behave like that...They did all possible violations in the Assembly...This (suspension) is 100% justified.”

On Thursday, Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna had informed the Assembly that there had been attempts to honey-trap him and that at least 48 politicians across parties had fallen victim to similar schemes.

Addressing the issue, Siddaramaiah stated that no one would be protected, regardless of their position, and that the government would ensure a thorough investigation and necessary action.

“Rajanna has spoken about an attempt to honey-trap him. Home Minister G Parameshwara has already responded, stating that a high-level investigation will be conducted. Let Rajanna file a complaint. All Congress, BJP, and JD(S) members will be provided protection. Those who have violated the law must be punished accordingly,” he said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said the case should be investigated thoroughly.

“Each and every case should be inquired thoroughly, and whoever behind this should be booked and put behind bars, and once and for all, the whole thing should be cleansed,” Bommai told reporters.