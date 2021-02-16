OPEN APP
18 dead as bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; 20 people missing
A bus, carrying around 54 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh after the driver lost control over it. (ANI)
A bus, carrying around 54 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh after the driver lost control over it. (ANI)

18 dead as bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; 20 people missing

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 12:57 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'At least 20 other passengers are feared missing, and a search and rescue operation is underway,' said Umesh Joga, Inspector General (Rewa zone)
  • Bus accident: MP government cancels event to be attended by Amit Shah

Sidhi/Rewa: At least 18 people, including seven women, died while 20 others remained missing after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Eighteen bodies have been fished out of the Bansagar canal until now, said Umesh Joga, Inspector General (Rewa zone).

"At least 20 other passengers are feared missing, and a search and rescue operation is underway," he told reporters.

As per reports, the bus was going from Sidhi to Satna, carrying around 57 passengers.

The Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the matter. He has spoken to District Collector asking him to expedite the operation.

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and divers have reached the spot. Other urgent requirements including cranes have also reached the incident spot.


Meanwhile, the state government has cancelled the 'grih pravesh' or house-warming ceremony to be attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of the Sidhi bus accident in which many passengers are feared drowned.



