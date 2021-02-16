18 dead as bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; 20 people missing

Sidhi/Rewa: At least 18 people, including seven women, died while 20 others remained missing after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Eighteen bodies have been fished out of the Bansagar canal until now, said Umesh Joga, Inspector General (Rewa zone).

"At least 20 other passengers are feared missing, and a search and rescue operation is underway," he told reporters.

As per reports, the bus was going from Sidhi to Satna, carrying around 57 passengers.

The Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the matter. He has spoken to District Collector asking him to expedite the operation.

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and divers have reached the spot. Other urgent requirements including cranes have also reached the incident spot.

आज हम बड़े उत्साह से 1 लाख 10 हजार घरों में गृह प्रवेश का कार्यक्रम सम्पन्न करने वाले थे लेकिन सुबह 8 बजे ही मुझे ये सूचना मिली कि सीधी ज़िले के बाणसागर नहर में यात्रियों से भरी एक बस नहर में गिर गई है। इसलिए आज कार्यक्रम करना उचित नहीं होगा: मध्य प्रदेश के सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान pic.twitter.com/Lqs3anZxY1 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 16, 2021





Meanwhile, the state government has cancelled the 'grih pravesh' or house-warming ceremony to be attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of the Sidhi bus accident in which many passengers are feared drowned.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via