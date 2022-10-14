Yesterday, Gujarat's AAAR held that 18% GST is applicable on parathas. The two-member bench of Vivek Ranjan and Milind Torawane observed that parathas were different forms of' plain roti' or 'Khakra' and cannot be treated as or covered under the category of plain chapatti or roti as they need to be heated before consumption. The Bench added that the appropriate classification of parathas would be under Chapter Heading 2106.