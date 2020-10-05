18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2020, 12:19 PM IST
Mumbai: A day after a fire broke out at a commercial building in a cutlery market in south Mumbai, fire fighting operations were still on even after 18 hours, officials said on Monday.
A fire brigade personnel was injured during the operation, they said.
The blaze erupted around 4.30 pm on Sunday in the ground-plus-three-storey structure, located near Juma mosque in Masjid Bunder area.
It was initially tagged as a 'level-3' (major) fire, but later escalated to 'level-4', the officials said.
Sixteen fire vehicles, as many jumbo water tankers along with three turn-table ladders and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.
Firefighters are on the spot and efforts are still underway to douse the flames, a fire official said, adding that there was thick smoke in the area due to the blaze.
During the operation, a 40-year-old firefighter received injuries and was rushed to the government-run J J Hospital located nearby. He was later discharged, the official said.
The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.
