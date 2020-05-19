18 new coronavirus cases reported in Haryana as of 8:00 AM - May 19

HARYANA : 18 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 19 in Haryana, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Haryana to 928. Among the total people infected as on date, 598 have recovered and 14 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 240 of the total 928 cases reported in the state. Nuh had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 57 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 19 districts in Haryana have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Haryana's 928 cases put it at number 15 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 35058, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.