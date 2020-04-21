JAMMU AND KASHMIR : 18 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 21 in Jammu and Kashmir, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 368. Among the total people infected as on date, 71 have recovered and 5 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 314 of the total 368 cases reported in the state. Srinagar had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 78 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

14 districts in Jammu and Kashmir have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jammu and Kashmir's 368 cases put it at number 13 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4669, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.