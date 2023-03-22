18% of India’s total unicorns are founded by women, with 20 potential unicorns in the pipeline: Study4 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:04 PM IST
With 28,000 active digital start-ups, India has a thriving ecosystem, but tragically, only 18% of them are female founders or co-founders. According to a collaborative research by TiE Delhi-NCR, Zinnov, Google, NetApp, and Indian Angel Network titled "Creating 10X Women Founders in India," one of the primary aspects that prevent women from establishing startups are the traditional stereotypes and prejudices that are common in India. The study also identifies the primary obstacles that women and women founders encounter in their entrepreneurial journey, and highlights the critical steps that all stakeholders in the start-up ecosystem must take to encourage more women to start up in India.