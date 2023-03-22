18% of India’s total unicorns are founded by women, with 20 potential unicorns in the pipeline: Study

As per the report, 19% of the unicorns are women-funded, over USD 30 bn is the total valuation of unicorns built by women founders, over USD 12 bn is the total equity investments raised by women-founded unicorns and potential unicorns, 19 of the unicorns and potential unicorns serving global markets and 8 of sectors with women-founded unicorns and 11 of sectors with women-founded potential unicorns. The report also claims that 84% of the women-founded startups are from non-retail sectors and 95% of the funding raised by women-founded startups went into non-retail sectors. 43% of women founders have built BSB businesses and over 800 number are women founded BSB startups including 1 out of 6 BSB startups in India has a women founder.

