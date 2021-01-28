18 Opposition parties to boycott President’s address today

A day before the start of the budget session of Parliament, 18 Opposition parties led by the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Shiv Sena and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), decided to boycott the President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

While 16 Opposition parties on Thursday issued a joint statement announcing their decision to boycott the president’s address, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also separately announced their decision to boycott the address.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said 16 Opposition parties have jointly taken the decision to boycott the President’s address and have also demanded an independent probe into the Centre’s role in the violence that shook the national capital during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day.

The Opposition parties have sought a repeal of the three farm laws and criticized the Centre for remaining unresponsive to the demands of the farmers protesting against these legislations.

Apart from Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and TMC, the others parties that have jointly decided to boycott Friday’s address are the National Conference, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM, CPI, the Indian Union Muslim League, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), the Kerala Congress (M) and the All India United Democratic Front.

“The prime minister and the BJP government remain arrogant, adamant and undemocratic in their response. Shocked by this insensitivity of the government, the Opposition political parties, reaffirming the collective demand for the repeal of the anti-farmer laws and in solidarity with the Indian farmers, have decided to boycott the president’s address to both the houses of Parliament on Friday, January 29, 2021," a joint statement issued by various parties said.

Releasing the statement, Azad, along with deputy leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and the Congress’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha K. Suresh, said farmers have been collectively fighting against the three farm laws “arbitrarily imposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)government".

The parties said the government remains unmoved and has responded with water cannons, tear gas and lathicharge on hundreds of thousands of farmers agitating against the laws for more than six weeks. Every effort has been made to discredit a legitimate mass movement through a government-sponsored disinformation campaign, they said.

The parties also said though the protests remained peaceful, there were some acts of violence on 26 January in the national capital, which they condemned.

“We also express our sadness over the injuries sustained by Delhi Police personnel while handling the difficult situation. But we believe that an impartial investigation will reveal the central government’s nefarious role in orchestrating those events," the parties said in the joint statement.

