New Delhi: Central and state drug regulatory authorities have cancelled or suspended licences of over 18 pharmaceutical companies allegedly producing spurious or substandard drugs following extensive inspections led by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Most of these companies are from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, with two from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Haryana and Maharashtra.

Licences for Uttarakhand-based firms Himalaya Meditek, Mascot Health Series, and Pure and Cure Healthcare have been suspended. Shri Sai Balaji Pharmatech from Himachal Pradesh and Medipol Pharmaceutical India Pvt Ltd received show cause and stop manufacturing notices, but the order was revoked after verification of compliance.

About 76 pharma companies were inspected across 20 states and union territories, with around 203 firms identified for review. In the first phase, licences were cancelled for 76 companies over 15 days for manufacturing substandard drugs and violating Good Manufacturing Practices guidelines.

In Uttarakhand, Sykmap Pharmacuticals, Om Biomedic, SVP Life Sciences, Apple Formulations, Relief Biotech, HAB Pharmaceuticals & Research, Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals, Agron Remedies, Bajaj Formulations and Trugen Pharmaceuticals remain under regulatory scanner.

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh will continue to monitor Anrose Pharma, Alliaance Biotech, Shri Ramesh Industries, EG Pharmaceuticals, T & G Medicare, Zee Laboratories, Athens Life Sciences, Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd, Life Vision Healthcare, JM Laboratories, M/s Skhonid labs , Park Pharmaceuticals, Gnosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited, ANG Lifesciences India Limited, GNB Medica Lab.

Nestor Pharmaceuticals, Zim Laboratories from Haryana and Maharashtra, respectively, and Sun Aj Pharma and Vintochem Pharmaceuticals from Madhya Pradesh were served show-cause notices, and have been asked to follow compliance.

The Union health ministry, meanwhile, is preparing regulations for e-pharmacy stores, addressing data privacy concerns, fraudulent practices, and irrational drug sales. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya plans to meet with e-pharmacy representatives soon.