DGCI cancels licences of 18 pharma firms on allegations of spurious drugs1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 03:05 PM IST
About 76 pharma companies were inspected across 20 states and union territories, with around 203 firms identified for review.
New Delhi: Central and state drug regulatory authorities have cancelled or suspended licences of over 18 pharmaceutical companies allegedly producing spurious or substandard drugs following extensive inspections led by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Most of these companies are from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, with two from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Haryana and Maharashtra.
