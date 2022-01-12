Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
18 staff members, students test Covid positive at IIT-Jammu

New Covid variant Omicron has spread fast across India.
1 min read . 03:34 PM IST Livemint

  • IIT-Jammu to conduct online classes and faculty will move to work from mode amid Covid spread

A total of 18 people including staff, faculty and students of IIT-Jammu have tested positive for COVID-19 today. The IIT-Jammu administration has said the faculty members will now conduct online classes and will move to the work from home mode.

The Union Territory of J&K today Tuesday recorded 1,148 new Covid cases, recording a 63 per cent jump in daily cases, while two people succumbed to the infection, totalling to 4,542 deaths so far. The total number of infections has risen to 3,46,506, the state health department data showed.

Of the fresh cases on Tuesday, 640 were recorded from the Jammu division and 508 from the Kashmir division.

India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections today, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510, which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, the Union Health Ministry data said on Wednesday.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

Also read: Omicron pushing Covid pandemic towards endemic stage: European drug regulator

