As many as 18 students, out of over 950 students tested, of a school at Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai have turned positive for coronavirus. The ones infected have been admitted to a local Covid Care Centre, a civic official said on Saturday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corp Commissioner (NMMC), Abhijit Bangar, said that the school will be shut for the next week and remaining students will be tested at their residences today.

“The source student's father had a travel history to Qatar but had tested negative upon RT-PCR. The student's sample has been sent for genome sequencing. All close contacts of Covid positive students to be traced for testing," Bangar added.

Bangar further said that when his family members were tested, his son, a Class 11 student of the school, was found infected. “After this, the process to test all the students in the school - Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha - began, and so far, 16 were found positive," he added.

"Till now, 811 students in the school have been tested over the last three days and this exercise will be carried out on 600 others on Saturday," the official said. The infected students are undergoing treatment at the facility in Vashi, he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday logged eight new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the tally of such infections to 40, informed the State Health Department.

Of the eight new Omicron cases, six have been reported from Pune and one each from Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivli.

As per the health department, till date, a total of 40 patients infected with Omicron virus have been reported in the state including 14 in Mumbai, 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad, six in Pune rural, two in Pune Municipal Corporation, two each in Kalyan Dombivali and Osmanabad and one each in Latur, Buldhana, Nagpur and Vasai Virar.

Meanwhile, the state also reported 902 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 12 deaths were reported in the state on Friday, taking the state's death toll to 141,329.

With agency inputs

