From sarpanches and Khadi workers to primary school teachers and nurses, 1,800 persons have been invited to the 77th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on 15 August, according to PIB.

“These special guests include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme & Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar & Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen. Some of these Special Guests are scheduled to visit the National War Memorial and call on Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt as part of their stay in Delhi," read a press release from PIB.

In a move to generate more publicity around flagship government initiatives ahead of the 2024 general elections, the government is also designating selfie points across the city to its schemes.

“Selfie points dedicated to different schemes & initiatives of the government have been installed at 12 locations, including National War Memorial, India Gate, Vijay Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan, Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi Gate Metro Station, ITO Metro Gate, Naubat Khana and Sheesh Ganj Gurudwara. The schemes/initiatives include Global Hope: Vaccine & Yoga; Ujjwala Yojana; Space Power; Digital India; Skill India; Start-up India; Swachh Bharat; Sashakt Bharat, Naya Bharat; Powering India; Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission," the press release goes on to read.

The Independence Day celebrations will be led by Prime Minister Modi, who will deliver a speech from the Red Fort. He is also expected to inspect a Guard of Honour and unfurl the National Flag at the Red Fort.