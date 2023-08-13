1,800 special guests to attend I-Day celebrations1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 06:10 PM IST
In a move to generate more publicity around flagship government initiatives ahead of the 2024 general elections, the government is also designating selfie points across the city to its schemes.
From sarpanches and Khadi workers to primary school teachers and nurses, 1,800 persons have been invited to the 77th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on 15 August, according to PIB.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message