At least 18-19 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in the pipeline and will be available for use in India in coming few months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. While India is currently vaccinating healthcare workers and frontline workers against covid-19, the union health minister said that the government will be in a situation to administer vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March in the next phase of country’s nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive that kicked off on January 16.

“Over 80-85% frontline workers have been vaccinated so far. Around 20-25 countries will be given our ingeniously made vaccines, we are working out on whether they will be gifts or will be exported at costs. At least 18-20 vaccines are in preclinical, clinical and advanced stages," said Harsh Vardhan.

As the government has not allowed private selling of the covid-19 vaccines so far, the union health minister said that the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for covid-19 (NEGVAC) is under discussions over funding of the vaccination of those above 50 years of age.

“Private healthcare facilities and workers are already part of the nationwide vaccination drive. During emergency use authorisations (EUA), it is the responsibility of the government to keep things under control and open market sales are not part of EUA. Even countries like USA have not permitted the sale of covid-19 vaccines in open market," said Harsh Vardhan.

India has vaccinated over 85 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers of which 28 persons died after vaccination. “Not even a single death has taken place due to covid-19 vaccines. Even if there are any deaths after vaccination, they are being thoroughly investigated. Vaccines have routine side effects that too are in negligible number," said Harsh Vardhan.

Talking about the union health budget for the year 2021-22, Harsh Vardhan said the new flagship program of PM Atmanirbhar Swastha Bharat Yojana has been announced which will be crucial in achieving universal healthcare. "Allocation to the health sector for 2020-21 is 1.8% of GDP and the budget has referred to a holistic approach toward health and health care," said the union health minister.

In an indication of the pandemic slowing down in India, 18 States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, A&N Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and D&D & D&N.

India’s total Active Caseload currently stands at 1,39,637 as on Monday. The active caseload consists of 1.28% of India’s total Positive Cases. Three States namely Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka cumulatively account for 77% (76.5%) of India’s total active cases. Kerala, Maharashtra together compose 74.72% of the total active cases.

A total of 11,649 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours. 86.4% of the daily new cases are from 6 States, according to the government. Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 4,612. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,092, while Tamil Nadu reported 470 new cases. Similarly, 90 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Six States account for 80%of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40), composing nearly 44.44% of the daily deaths. Kerala follows with 15 daily deaths and Tamil Nadu reported 6 casualties.

Also, ten States and UTs have reported no deaths in the last week. These are A&N Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, D&D & D&N, Ladakh (UT), Lakshadweep, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, the union health ministry said in a statement.

The total tally covid-19 cases on Monday reached 1,09, 19,839 and the toll climbed to 1,55,791.

