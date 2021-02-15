At least 18-19 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in the pipeline and will be available for use in India in coming few months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. While India is currently vaccinating healthcare workers and frontline workers against covid-19, the union health minister said that the government will be in a situation to administer vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March in the next phase of country’s nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive that kicked off on January 16.