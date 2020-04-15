Mumbai: As many as 183 new coronavirus patients were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city to 1,936, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the city rose to 113 with two patients succumbing during the day, it added.

On positive side, 17 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 181.

Two hundred and sixty-one persons were admitted to hospitals in the city during the day for suspected virus infection, the BMC release added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

