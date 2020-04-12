187 new coronavirus cases were reported till April 12 in Maharashtra, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total reported cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra stands at 1,761. Among the total people infected till 12th April, 208 have recovered and 127 have passed away.

Out of all the district-wise breakup available for 1364 of the total 1761 cases reported in the state. Mumbai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 880 confirmed infections.

Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1761 in India, according to data made available by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 38,800 persons are in home quarantine while another 4,964 are isolated in institutional quarantine facilities across the state.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that it has set up 186 Corona Care Centres, 11 Dedicated Corona Health Centres and 26 Dedicated Corona Hospitals in Mumbai, as per Centre's directives.

With the continuous spike in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown period till April 30, hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray attended a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing from Mumbai.

