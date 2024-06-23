Lok Sabha session from Monday: From NEET to railway safety - Here's how opposition likely to target PM Modi govt
The Opposition parties are likely to target Narendra Modi-led NDA government during the 18th Lok Sabha sessions over various issues including examinations row, paper-leak issue, appointment of pro-tem speaker and recent Railway accident.
With the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha starting from Monday, the opposition INDIA bloc is gearing up to corner the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre on various issues, including the ongoing row over the examinations.