18th Rozgar Mela: PM Modi hands over 61,000 appointment letters, says trade agreements creating opportunities for youth

PTI
Updated24 Jan 2026, 01:11 PM IST
In this screenshot image via video posted on Jan. 24, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the 18th Rozgar Mela.
In this screenshot image via video posted on Jan. 24, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the 18th Rozgar Mela. (PTI via X/@NarendraModi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is entering into trade and mobility agreements with various nations to create new opportunities for the youth both within the country and abroad.

Modi made these remarks at the 18th Rozgar Mela where he handed over 61,000 appointment letters for various government jobs electronically.

“India is signing trade and mobility agreements with several countries. These trade agreements are bringing new opportunities for the youth of the nation,” Modi said, addressing the Rozgar Mela at 45 locations across the country via video conferencing.

Modi said India has the maximum number of youngsters in the world and his government was making efforts to create new opportunities for the youth within the country and abroad.

A PMO statement said the Rozgar Mela is a key initiative aimed at translating this vision into action in line with the prime minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

Since its inception, more than 11 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through Rozgar Melas organised across the country, it said.

The 18th Rozgar Mela was organised at 45 locations across the country, and newly recruited candidates, selected from all parts of India, joined various ministries and departments of the government.

The new appointees will be serving in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Department of Higher Education, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

