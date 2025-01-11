Kerala News: A Dalit athlete from Kerala was sexually abused by at least 62 men over the past five years. The 18-year-old girl from Pathanamthitta district has reportedly stated that her family was unaware she was being sexually abused. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The district level athlete, a girl of Dalit identity, had been sexually abused since she was 13, an Indian Express report confirms. The incident of sexual abuse came to light when volunteers of the Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society met the girl, a district-level athlete, during a random field visit.

Kerala Girl's Abusers were on Her Father's Contact List Advocate N Rajeev, who heads the Pathanamthitta CWC, told Indian Express that the girl's family was unaware of the alleged sexual abuse over the years. "She hadn't shared anything with the mother. Since the girl is a district-level athlete, she has attended various sports camps over the years. That situation might have facilitated this series of sexual abuse," he added.

“She used the mobile phone of her father, an alcoholic. Most of the perpetrators were identified from the list of contacts in the mobile phone. Many numbers were found saved in it," Rajeev said.

A News18 report states that the 18-year-old Dalit athlete started facing abuse at the age of 13 when her neighbour forcibly tried to show her pornographic videos.

The girl was then abused by the accused at an isolated hill close to their house and later was also raped by his friends.

Kerala Police Arrests 6 People Cases have been registered against 40 men under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police V G Vinod Kumar, the cases have been registered in two police stations. “In one case we arrested five people, and a lone accused in another case.

The five men arrested by the kerala police were identified as Subin, S Sandeep, VK Vineeth, K Anandu, and Srini.