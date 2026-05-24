18-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Karnataka, father says, ‘feelings in her mind about writing exam again’

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant, Bhagyashree, allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home in the city, her father said on Sunday, PTI reported.

According to her father, Rajashekhar, Bhagyashree was a bright student who had scored 92 per cent in her PUC examinations and was performing well academically.

Here's what her father said "There was no distress or problem in our family, and we were living happily," he said.

"She had performed well (in NEET), everything was going well. Maybe she had some feelings in her mind about writing it (NEET) again. I do not blame anyone, I do not accuse anyone. We do not know her pain or suffering. What can I say?" Rajashekhar told reporters with tears in his eyes.

A police source told PTI that she did not write any death note or give any reason.

A case has been registered in this regard under the jurisdiction of Station Bazaar police station.

NEET-UG held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of question paper leak, and the NTA has scheduled a re-exam on June 21.

A similar incident was reported in Lakhimpur Kheri, where a NEET aspirant died by suicide after reportedly being confident of clearing the examination on his third attempt. No suicide note was recovered in that case either, though family members linked the death to stress following the exam cancellation.

According to NCRB data, India reported 14,488 student suicides in 2024, accounting for 8.5 per cent of all suicides in the country. The figure reflects a 4.3 per cent rise compared to 2023, when 13,892 such cases were recorded, and a sharp 65 per cent increase over the past decade.

The data also showed that the crisis continues to heavily affect young people, with student suicide cases rising despite overall suicide numbers in the country remaining relatively stable.

Help is available! If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, help is available. Students can seek support through free mental health and counselling helplines.

Kiran Mental Health Helpline: 24x7 support: 1800-599-0019 AASRA Suicide Prevention Helpline: 9820466726 Sneha Foundation: Emotional support helpline: 044-24640050 iCALL by TISS: Mental health counselling services for students and individuals. District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) clinics are available at district hospitals and government medical colleges across India for in-person counselling and treatment.





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NEET 2026 paper leak case: What's latest? A Delhi court on Sunday remanded accused Shubham Khairnar to judicial custody until June 6 in connection with the NEET paper leak case.

Special Judge Ruchi Aggarwal approved the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) request seeking Khairnar’s judicial custody.

Earlier, on May 14, the court had sent Khairnar along with four other accused to seven-day CBI custody, noting that the allegations pointed to the involvement of an “organised gang” engaged in leaking and distributing confidential examination papers for financial gain.

The CBI has so far arrested 10 accused in the case.

Also Read | Parliamentary panel members grill top NTA officials over NEET paper ‘leak’

The NEET (UG) 2026 exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges, held on May 3, was cancelled two days later amid allegations of paper leak.

We do not know her pain or suffering. What can I say?

The government has asked the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the “irregularities”.

(With inputs from agencies)