18-yr-old Hyderabad boy gets ₹1 cr scholarship in Case Western Reserve Univ.2 min read . 10:52 AM IST
The Hyderabad student, who received scholarship from Case Western which has produced 17 Nobel laureates so far, wishes to become a surgeon.
An 18-year-old boy Vedant Anandwade from Hyderabad has received a scholarship of ₹1.3 crore from the Case Western Reserve University in the United States for under graduation pre-med in Neuroscience and psychology.
Vedant participated in a climate competition challenge for which he would now be heading to Paris in November and would be pitching solutions to the jury at UNESCO.
Vedant Anandwade's aim is to go abroad and pursue his studies. He started his journey since then.
"From grade 8th, my aim was to go abroad and pursue studies. I got into biology. After completing grade 10, when COVID began, that's when my mother introduced me to dexterity global. At that moment, we were searching for colleges and counsellors who would help me get the colleges I wanted. So I applied for a carrier development program at the age of 16. It's a three-month program," he said.
"That's the major factor I got into Case Western Reserve University. Case Western had produced 17 Nobel laureates. So now I will be pursuing neuroscience," Vedant added.
Citing the assignments given in school boosted his confidence, Vedant said, ""In dex school every week we had to do a few assignments which boosted our confidence and independence. We also had monthly assignments where we have to select opportunities, competitions quizzes in which we have to participate in. Recently my team from Dexterity, we have won the climate competition challenge."
The Hyderabad student, who received scholarship from Case Western which has produced 17 Nobel laureates so far, suggests children should focus on extracurricular activities besides focusing on academics. He wants to become a surgeon.
"My message to the kids is that don't focus mainly on the academics, yes it is an important part of education, but apart from that focus on extracurricular and strength, that's what the colleges see. An overall resume of self should be built that include extracurricular and strength and weakness," Vedant said.
Following his success, Vedant's mother Vijaya Lakshmi Anadwade said that it is a proud moment for them as her son will pursue his passion. She further said that every child is born with something special and the parents need to find out what it is.
With ANI inputs.
